TOKYO, April 9 U.S. Treasuries were steady in
Asia on Monday after falling in the previous session, with
market participants focused on the implications of disappointing
U.S. employment data and whether the U.S. Federal Reserve needs
to take more monetary steps to stimulate the economy.
* Investors will be watching a speech by Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke later in the day for any signals on
whether the U.S. central bank will offer any further monetary
stimulus or reiterate its pledge to keep rates low to support
the recovery.
* "Whether there will be more U.S. quantitative easing is
still in question, but the jobs figures suggested that at the
very least, the Fed is going to maintain its easy policy stance
for quite a while," said a portfolio manager at a Japanese asset
management firm.
* Data released on Friday showed U.S. payrolls grew by just
120,000 in March, far below the expected increase of 203,000.
* "The payrolls data was a negative surprise, but other
reports such as the initial claims data showed a more positive
picture," said Hiroki Shimazu, an economist in Tokyo at SMBC
Nikko Securities.
* The number of Americans lining up for new jobless benefits
dropped to the lowest level in nearly four years last week,
according to data released on Thursday.
* The yield on the 10-year notes was at 2.07
percent, up from 2.05 percent in late U.S. trade, but well below
2.18 percent in Asia on Thursday.
* The 30-year bond yield edged up to 3.22
percent from 3.21 percent in U.S. trading, but still down from
3.33 percent in Asia on Thursday.
* The U.S. Treasury market closed early on Friday ahead of
the Easter holiday weekend.
* Both 10-year bond yields and 30-year bond yields are now
trading below their 200-day moving average, now at 2.18 percent
and 3.32 percent respectively.
Technical analysts say this could herald an uptrend for
Treasuries.