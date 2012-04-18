TOKYO, April 18 U.S. Treasuries were steady in Asia on Wednesday as a successful Spanish sovereign debt auction overnight calmed some fears about Europe's debt crisis for now, though another auction loomed later this week.

* Spain's auction of 12- and 18-month bills on Tuesday met good demand from domestic banks, easing some concerns about the country's ability to finance its debt.

Still, investors were not completely placated by the outcome, and were looking ahead to Spain's auction of two- and 10-year bonds on Thursday.

* "The latest auction calmed some investors' nerves, but there is another test later this week, and once that is out of the way, we will be on 'Fed watch,'" said a fund manager at a Japanese trust bank.

A poor auction on Thursday could send the U.S. 10-year yield back under 2 percent, he added.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve will meet on April 24-25, and it is not expected to take any new policy steps.

Investors will be watching Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's post-meeting news conference for any clues as to whether the central bank will extend its "Operation Twist" stimulus programme which is set to expire at the end of June, under which it sells short-term securities and buys longer dated ones.

* The yield on the 10-year notes was at 2.01 percent, matching its level in late U.S. trade. It at 1.97 percent in Asian trade on Tuesday, ahead of the Spanish bill auction.

* The 30-year bond yield was at 3.15 percent, also matching its level in late U.S. trading and above 3.12 percent in Asia on Tuesday.