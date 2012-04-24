TOKYO, April 24 Treasuries edged higher in Asia on Tuesday, as fears about European countries' ability to finance their debt prompted investors to park funds in the perceived safe haven of U.S. government debt ahead of this week's Federal Reserve meeting.

* The Fed will begin its two-day meeting later on Tuesday, and is not expected to decide on a third round of bond purchases, or quantitative easing, to stimulate the U.S. economy. Investors will be closely watching Chairman Ben Bernanke's post-meeting news conference for confirmation that the central bank will maintain low interest rates until at least late 2014.

* On Monday, Spain's 10-year note yield rose above the 6 percent level that is considered unsustainable.

Data also showed the euro zone's business slump deepened at a far faster pace than expected in April, sapping investors' risk appetite.

* Political uncertainty added to the fears. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday tendered his government's resignation in a crisis over budget cuts.

The spread of Dutch bonds over German benchmarks rose to its highest in three years.

* "The debt situation in Europe is far from being resolved, and on top of that, no one wants be caught short ahead of the Fed meeting this week," said a fixed-income fund manager at a European asset management firm in Tokyo.

* Later on Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury Department will sell $35 billion in two-year notes.

That will be followed by $35 billion in five-year debt on Wednesday and $29 billion of seven-year debt on Thursday.

* The yield on the 10-year notes stood at 1.92 percent, down from 1.93 percent in late U.S. trade, where it fell as low as 1.91 percent. That was its lowest level since Feb. 28, according to Tradeweb.

The 10-year yield slipped from 1.96 percent in Asian trade on Monday.

* The 30-year bond yield stood at 3.07 percent, down from both 3.09 percent in late U.S. trading and from 3.12 percent in Asia on Monday.