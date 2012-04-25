TOKYO, April 25 Treasuries prices were mostly
unchanged in Asia on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome
of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting at which it is
expected to hold policy steady.
* Fears about European countries' ability to finance their
debt eased somewhat after European debt successful auctions sent
yields on Dutch, Spanish and Italian debt lower on Tuesday.
* The Fed will conclude its two-day meeting later on
Wednesday, and is not expected to decide on a third round of
bond purchases as part of its quantitative easing - or QE3 - to
stimulate the U.S. economy.
* "The bond market has already priced in to some extent that
there might not be QE3, but the equities market is still hoping
for it," said Tomoaki Shishido, fixed income analyst at Nomura
Securities.
"While the outcome of the Fed meeting will probably be
neutral for bonds, bonds could benefit from anything that
disappoints the equities market," he said.
* The yield on the 10-year notes stood at 1.96
percent, compared to 1.97 percent in late U.S. trade, and up
from 1.92 percent in Asian trade on Tuesday.
* The 30-year bond yield stood at 3.11 percent,
compared with 3.12 percent in late U.S. trading, and above 3.07
percent in Asia on Tuesday.
* On the supply side, investors will be watching the outcome
of the Treasury's sale of $35 billion of new five-year notes
later on Wednesday, as well as $29 billion of new
seven-year debt on Thursday.
* Tuesday's $35 billion two-year Treasury auction
cleared at a yield of 0.27 percent, while the
share of the new two-year notes bought by direct bidders,
including some Wall Street firms and large fund mangers was 7.8
percent, the smallest since Feb. 2011.