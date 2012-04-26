TOKYO, April 26 Treasuries prices were steady in
Asia on Thursday, after dipping overnight as the U.S. Federal
Reserve gave no sign that it was in a hurry to make another
round of bond purchases to stimulate the economy.
* The Fed held policy steady on Wednesday and reiterated its
expectation that interest rates would not rise until late 2014.
Chairman Ben Bernanke said at his post-meeting news conference
that he was comfortable with the central bank's policy stance,
though it was prepared to do more to aid the U.S. economy if
necessary.
* The Fed also tweaked its economic forecasts on Wednesday
to take into an account improving employment and slightly higher
inflation over the next few years, which also reduced hopes it
would take more stimulative steps for the economy.
* "The next hurdle for the debt market will be the U.S.
nonfarm payrolls report next week, when Japan will be on
holiday," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset
management firm in Tokyo.
Japan's markets will be closed Monday, Thursday and Friday
for the Golden Week holidays. U.S. employment data for May will
be released on Friday, May 4.
"Japanese investors have to think about how to position for
the payrolls data," he added.
* The yield on the 10-year notes stood at 1.98
percent, matching its level in late U.S. trade, and up from 1.96
percent in Asian trade on Wednesday.
* The 30-year bond yield stood at 3.15 percent,
steady from late U.S. trading, and above 3.11 percent in Asia on
Wednesday.
* On the supply side, the Treasury will sell $29 billion of
new 7-year debt on Thursday.
* On Wednesday, the Treasury's sale of $35 billion of
5-year notes met strong demand, with strong
interest from foreign central banks and other indirect bidders.
The notes sold at a high yield of 0.887 percent, only slightly
above the record auction low of 0.880 percent set in December.