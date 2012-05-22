TOKYO May 22 The benchmark U.S. Treasury bond prices inched down in Asia on Tuesday, ahead of a European meeting this week that some believe might come up with steps to resolve the region's debt crisis as well as a scheduled $99 billion of sales this week.

* Wednesday's informal EU meeting is expected to bring a proposal from France's new president to mutualise European debt and fend off a contagion of funding difficulties from troubled euro zone economies.

* "There is no fresh bad news from Europe, and there is a chance of positive news later this week, so for now, yields have stopped falling as investors turn their attention elsewhere," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

* The yields on 10-year notes rose to 1.76 percent, from 1.74 percent in late U.S trading and from 1.75 percent in Asian trade on Monday, moving further away from the Sept. 23 low of 1.67 percent.

That level was tested last week, and a break would bring benchmark yields to at least 60-year lows.

* Yields also faced upward pressure as investors made room to buy at this week's sales, which include two-year, five-year and seven-year notes on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday worth a total $99 billion.

* The 30-year bond yield rose to 2.83 percent, compared with 2.80 percent in late U.S. trade and 2.84 percent in Asian trade on Monday.

* Strong stocks signaled that investors were less risk-averse, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rising 1.5 percent.

* Also underpinning investors' appetite for risk, a Chinese media report said on Tuesday that the Chinese government will expedite its approval of infrastructure investments in a move aimed to turn around slowing growth and a sluggish property sector.