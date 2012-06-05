TOKYO, June 5 U.S. Treasury bond prices edged
lower in Asia on Tuesday, with yields moving further away from
record lows, as investors took profits ahead of emergency G20
talks to address the euro zone's deepening debt crisis.
* Finance heads of the Group of Seven leading industrialised
nations are scheduled to hold a conference call later on Tuesday
to discuss the European debt situation.
* "The call won't solve Europe's problems, but some good
news might emerge and raise hope of progress, so some used it as
an excuse to take profits from the recent rally," said a
fixed-income portfolio manager at a Japanese bank in Tokyo.
"But gains are likely to be limited head of the Greek
elections on June 17, which could determine whether that country
stays in the euro, followed by the Fed's meeting on June 19-20,"
he added.
* Disappointing employment data on Friday has increased
expectations that the Federal Reserve will increase its bond
purchases to stimulate the economy, particularly as its
"Operation Twist" stimulus program expires at the end of this
month.
* Investors will closely watch Fed chief Ben Bernanke's
speech to Congress on Thursday, for any hints on what the
central bank might do.
* The yields on 10-year notes stood at 1.53
percent, compared with 1.52 percent in late U.S trading and 1.48
percent in Tokyo on Monday.
On Friday, they fell to a record low of 1.44 percent, nearly
a full point below their recent high of 2.40 percent in
mid-March.
* The yields on 30-year bonds stood at 2.58
percent, inching up from 2.57 percent in late U.S. trade and
above 2.54 percent in Tokyo on Monday.