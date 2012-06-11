TOKYO, June 11 Benchmark U.S. Treasury bonds
dropped sharply in Asia on Monday, with investors shedding
safe-haven assets as they looked to take more risk after euro
zone finance ministers agreed to prop up Spain's debt-laden
banks.
* European financial leaders agreed to lend Spain up to 100
billion euros ($125 billion) for its bank rescue fund,
alleviating much of the fear of debt contagion from that
country.
* European Union Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner
Olli Rehn told Reuters in an interview a day after the Spanish
loan agreement that the deal requires reforms for Spain's
banking sector but places no new conditions on the wider
economy.
* But Greek elections that could determine whether the
country remains in the euro zone loom on June 17, potentially
cutting short the effects of the news from Spain
Moody's Investors Service said on Friday that a Greek exit
from the euro could pose a threat to the currency's existence.
* "The fall in bonds today is understandable in light of
what happened in Spain's case over the weekend, but continued
uncertainty ahead of next weekend's Greek elections will likely
keep losses in check," said a fixed-income fund manager at a
Japanese trust bank in Tokyo.
* The yields on 10-year notes rose to 1.71
percent from 1.64 percent in late U.S. trade and 1.61 percent in
Tokyo on Friday, moving further away from their record low of
1.44 percent touched on June 1.
* The yields on 30-year bonds climbed to 2.84
percent from 2.76 percent in late U.S. trade and 2.71 percent in
Tokyo on Friday.
* On the supply side, the Treasury Department will this week
sell $32 billion in new three-year notes and reopen a 10-year
note issue by $21 billion and an older 30-year bond issue by $13
billion.