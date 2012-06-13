TOKYO, June 13 Benchmark U.S. Treasury bonds
inched higher in Asia on Wednesday, underpinned by continued
concern about the euro zone debt crisis even as investors braced
for a 10-year note sale in the wake of a disappointing 3-year
auction.
* The Treasury will sell $21 billion in 10-year notes on
Wednesday and $13 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday, after a
three-year note sale on Tuesday met lacklustre demand.
Some $32 billion of three-year notes sold at a high yield of
0.387 percent. They priced at 0.4 basis points above where they
traded before the auction, which was the largest concession
since February 2011.
* Traders on Tuesday were pricing in expectations that the
new 10-year notes would price at around 1.67 percent
, which would be a record low auction yield.
* Continuing worries about the euro zone debt crisis
underpinned bonds ahead of Greek elections on June 17 that could
determine whether the country remains in the euro zone.
Investors also remained cautious as they assessed the impact
of a Spanish bank rescue.
* "Bonds sold off yesterday after the weak three-year sale,
but came back a but because Europe hasn't turned a corner yet.
Depending on European developments, fear could offset
supply/demand concerns," said a fixed-income fund manager at a
Japanese asset management firm in Tokyo.
* The Federal Reserve will purchase as much as $5.5 billion
in notes due 2020-2022 as part of its "Operation Twist" stimulus
program at 11am EST (1500 GMT), two hours before the auction,
and some dealers could use the buyback to sell 10-year notes to
make room for the sale.
* The yield on 10-year notes edged down to 1.65
percent from 1.67 percent in late U.S. trade, but were still
well above 1.59 percent in Tokyo on Tuesday.
* The yields on 30-year bonds slipped to 2.76
percent from 2.78 percent in late U.S. trade, but were also
above 2.71 percent in Tokyo on Tuesday.