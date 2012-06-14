TOKYO, June 14 Benchmark U.S. Treasury bonds
edged down in Asia on Thursday ahead of a 30-year sale later in
the session, but remained supported by deepening fears about the
euro zone's debt crisis.
* An Italian debt auction later in the session could signal
whether markets are confident that country can avoid being the
next one to need a bailout, while a Greek election on Sunday
could determine whether it remains in the euro zone.
* The Treasury Department will offer $13 billion in 30-year
bonds on Thursday.
* "There might be some position adjustments ahead of the
30-year sale, but it comes against the backdrop of the
continuing European debt crisis, which will help support demand
at the sale," said Tomoaki Shishido, bond analyst at Nomura
Securities.
* The yield on 10-year notes stood at 1.61
percent, up slightly from 1.60 in late U.S. trade, but down from
1.65 percent in Tokyo on Wednesday.
* The yields on 30-year bonds edged up to 2.72
percent from 2.71 percent in late U.S. trade, but slipped from
2.76 percent in Tokyo on Wednesday.
* On Wednesday, the Treasury sold $22 billion in new 10-year
notes at record low-auction yields of 1.622 percent, with demand
supported by fears about Europe.
* In Greece, the latest published opinion polls showed
conservatives who back the 130-billion-euro ($160 billion)
bailout were running neck-and-neck with leftists who oppose the
bailout but want to keep Greece in the euro zone.
* Italy's debt sale will also be in focus on Thursday, as it
offers up to 4.5 billion euros in bonds at a
smaller-than-average auction.
Italy's Treasury is expected to pay more than 5 percent to
sell up to 3 billion euros of a three-year bond it
last issued in May at an average 3.9 percent rate. On Wednesday,
Italy paid 3.97 percent on one-year paper, the highest yield in
six months.
* Spain, whose borrowing costs are also in the spotlight
after a weekend deal to bail out its banking sector, faced a
three-notch rating downgrade to Baa3 by Moody's on Wednesday,
which said the bailout deal will add to the country's debt
burden. [ID: nL1E8HDHI0]
* U.S. economic data on Wednesday also underpinned demand
for fixed-income assets. Retail sales fell 0.2 percent in May,
declining for a second straight month, while producer prices
fell 1 percent last month.
Disappointing figures add to expectations that the Federal
Reserve will discuss further bond purchases at its next policy
meeting scheduled for June 19-20. The central bank could opt to
extend its bond purchases after its "Operation Twist" stimulus
program expires at the end of this month.