TOKYO, June 15 Benchmark U.S. Treasury bonds
were steady in Asia on Friday, as investors awaited this
weekend's election in Greece which could determine whether the
country remains in the euro zone.
* Plans for coordinated central bank action to stabilise
financial markets, if needed, by providing liquidity and prevent
any credit squeeze after Sunday's election reassured some
investors, and took away some incentive to buy bonds ahead of
the vote's outcome.
* Victory by the party supporting Greece's bailout deal
would probably be viewed as positive for stocks and would take
away some of the appeal of safe-haven fixed-income assets.
But some strategists cautioned that even this scenario
wouldn't likely herald a sea change in risk appetite.
* "Even if the Greek election outcome relieves some fears
about Greece staying in the euro zone and stems the
flight-to-quality flows, there's still Spain to worry about.
It's still too early to say that Treasury yields will rise in
the near term," said Hiroki Shimazu, bond strategist at SMBC
Nikko Securities.
* On Thursday, Spanish sovereign debt yield rose to a
euro-era high above 7 percent after Moody's
Investors Service downgraded its credit rating to one rung short
of junk status.
Italy's borrowing costs also rose on Thursday.
* The yield on 10-year notes stood at 1.62
percent, down slightly from 1.63 in late U.S. trade, but above
1.61 percent in Tokyo on Thursday.
* The yields on 30-year bonds stood at 2.72
percent, steady from late U.S. trade and also from Tokyo trade
on Thursday.
* On the supply side on Thursday, the reopening of a 30-year
bond first sold in May garnered a yield of 2.720 percent, a
record low at a 30-year auction. Overall bidding was the weakest
since November 2011, but direct bidders bought 24 percent of the
30-year supply, their biggest share since October 2011.
* On the U.S. data front on Thursday, first-time filings for
unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week. A separate
government report on consumer prices showed U.S. inflation
remained tame, which is supportive for long-dated bond prices.
The joblessness numbers increased expectations that the
Federal Reserve might consider more monetary stimulus steps next
week at its policy meeting scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.