TOKYO, June 15 Benchmark U.S. Treasury bonds were steady in Asia on Friday, as investors awaited this weekend's election in Greece which could determine whether the country remains in the euro zone.

* Plans for coordinated central bank action to stabilise financial markets, if needed, by providing liquidity and prevent any credit squeeze after Sunday's election reassured some investors, and took away some incentive to buy bonds ahead of the vote's outcome.

* Victory by the party supporting Greece's bailout deal would probably be viewed as positive for stocks and would take away some of the appeal of safe-haven fixed-income assets.

But some strategists cautioned that even this scenario wouldn't likely herald a sea change in risk appetite.

* "Even if the Greek election outcome relieves some fears about Greece staying in the euro zone and stems the flight-to-quality flows, there's still Spain to worry about. It's still too early to say that Treasury yields will rise in the near term," said Hiroki Shimazu, bond strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

* On Thursday, Spanish sovereign debt yield rose to a euro-era high above 7 percent after Moody's Investors Service downgraded its credit rating to one rung short of junk status.

Italy's borrowing costs also rose on Thursday.

* The yield on 10-year notes stood at 1.62 percent, down slightly from 1.63 in late U.S. trade, but above 1.61 percent in Tokyo on Thursday.

* The yields on 30-year bonds stood at 2.72 percent, steady from late U.S. trade and also from Tokyo trade on Thursday.

* On the supply side on Thursday, the reopening of a 30-year bond first sold in May garnered a yield of 2.720 percent, a record low at a 30-year auction. Overall bidding was the weakest since November 2011, but direct bidders bought 24 percent of the 30-year supply, their biggest share since October 2011.

* On the U.S. data front on Thursday, first-time filings for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week. A separate government report on consumer prices showed U.S. inflation remained tame, which is supportive for long-dated bond prices.

The joblessness numbers increased expectations that the Federal Reserve might consider more monetary stimulus steps next week at its policy meeting scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.