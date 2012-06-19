TOKYO, June 19 Treasury bonds firmed slightly in
Asia on Tuesday, ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting at
which the central bank could decide on more monetary stimulus to
blunt the impact of Europe's debt crisis on the struggling U.S.
economy.
* At its regular policy meeting scheduled for Tuesday and
Wednesday, the Fed could extend its "Operation Twist" stimulus
programme, which expires this month.
Under this, the central bank sells short-term securities to
buy longer-term ones, with the aim of driving down long-term
borrowing costs. The Fed could also expand the programme by
extending the average maturity of its portfolio.
It could also extend its official guidance for when
overnight interest rates are likely to rise, now set for late
2014, or even opt for more quantitative easing, which involves
expanding its balance sheet through bond purchases.
* "There are expectations that the Fed will do something,
and the only question is what," said a fixed-income fund manager
at a European asset management firm in Tokyo.
* Treasuries fell in Asia on Monday, after pro-bailout
parties won Greek elections on Sunday, a step seen as key in
holding the euro zone together, but they later pared most of the
losses as investors awaited the Fed meeting.
* The yield on 10-year notes fell to 1.56
percent from 1.58 percent in late U.S. trade, and below 1.65
percent in Tokyo on Monday.
* The yields on 30-year bonds stood at 2.65
percent, compared with 2.67 percent in late U.S. trade, and down
sharply from 2.76 percent in Tokyo trade on Monday.
* At a Group of 20 summit on Monday, Europe agreed to move
towards a more integrated banking system to stem the debt crisis
that threatens the survival of the euro.
* Yields on both Italian and Spanish bonds
rose overnight, with Spain's 10-year yield
climbing above the 7 percent mark at which other European
countries were forced to seek bailouts.