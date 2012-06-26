TOKYO, June 26 U.S. Treasuries prices were
steady in Asia on Tuesday ahead of further supply this week,
with the market expected to remain supported as investors
remained sceptical about Europe's ability to resolve its debt
crisis.
* The Treasury Department will offer $35 billion in two-year
notes on Tuesday.
It will follow that with $35 billion in five-year notes on
Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year notes
on Thursday.
* "With the focus on Europe's problems, the extra supply is
expected to meet demand," said Hiroki Shimazu, a senior market
economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
* A European leaders summit in Brussels on Thursday and
Friday will mark the 20th time EU leaders have met to grapple
with the debt crisis.
* Investors will be watching debt sales by Italy and Spain
this week to gauge market confidence in their ability to
continue funding their debt.
Italy plans to sell zero-coupon and inflation-linked bonds
on Tuesday and medium- and longer-term bonds on Thursday.
.
Spain's Treasury will issue between 2 billion and 3 billion
euros of 3- and 6-month T-bills on Tuesday, and is likely to pay
its highest short-term borrowing rates in over six months as
investors demand high premiums.
* On Monday, Moody's Investors Service downgraded 28 Spanish
banks and two issuer ratings, and Spain formally requested up to
100 billion euros ($125 billion) to prop up its banks.
* German Chancellor Angela Merkel put to rest the idea that
Europe would issue common euro zone bonds to underpin its single
currency.
* The yield on U.S. 10-year notes were steady
from late U.S. trade at 1.61 percent, but were down from 1.65
percent in Tokyo on Monday.
* The yield on 30-year bonds stood at 2.68
percent, also steady from late U.S. trade but below 2.74 percent
in Tokyo trade on Monday.
* On Monday, the Fed sold $8.37 billion in Treasuries with
maturities ranging from March 2014 to October 2014 as part of
its "Operation Twist" stimulus programme, under which it sells
short-term notes and buys longer-term debt with the aim of
pushing down long-term rates.
It will buy longer-dated securities on Tuesday, Wednesday
and Friday, and sell more short-term debt on Thursday.
* On the U.S. data front, a report on Monday showed sales of
new homes in May rose more than economists had forecast, but the
market impact was muted.