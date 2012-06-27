TOKYO, June 27 U.S. Treasuries were supported in
Asia on Wednesday as investors expect safe-haven demand to
remain strong as they see little immediate progress coming from
Europe's efforts to contain its debt crisis.
* The yield on 10-year U.S. notes stood at 1.625 percent
, little changed from late U.S. levels. Treasuries
yields ticked up slightly on Monday as market players sought
price concessions for auctions this week.
* The two-year notes yield rose about 1.0 basis point to
0.311 percent on Tuesday after an auction of $35
billion two-year notes. It last stood at 0.309 percent.
* The Treasury will also sell five-year notes on Wednesday
and seven-year notes on Thursday for a total $99 billion in
supply this week.
* Still, despite fresh supplies, the market is underpinned
by strong doubts that European leaders, at their Thursday
summit, can agree on decisive measures to win back investor
confidence in Spanish and Italian bonds.
* In addition, investors remained concerned by the U.S.
economic slowdown. Although Treasury yields rose briefly on
Tuesday after data showing a rise in U.S. single-family home
prices, unexpectedly weak consumer confidence in June offset
that impact.
* "We expect Treasury yields to be steady given strong
demand and as the Federal Reserve also stands ready to ease its
policy," said Shinichiro Kadota, non-yen strategist at Barclays
Securities.