SINGAPORE, June 28 U.S. 10-year Treasuries
inched lower in Asia on Thursday, but their losses were limited
ahead of a European summit and right before the end of
first-half 2012.
* Ten-year Treasury notes dipped 3/32 in price to yield
1.631 percent, up around 1 basis point from late
U.S. trade on Wednesday. The 10-year yield has been in a range
of roughly 1.55 percent to 1.73 percent in the past three weeks.
* Moves in Treasuries over the past few days have been
subdued ahead of a summit of European leaders on Thursday and
Friday and with the 2012's first half drawing to a close, said
Tomohisa Fujiki, interest rate strategist for BNP Paribas
Securities in Tokyo.
* Looking ahead, there might be some scope for safe haven
Treasuries to be bought and for the 10-year yield to decline
from current levels, since the European Union summit may not do
much to stabilise markets that have been affected by the euro
zone's debt crisis, Fujiki said.
"Looking at various comments (from policymakers) it looks
like there are rifts in their positions and it seems prudent not
to become too optimistic," he said.
* The U.S. Treasury is due to sell $29 billion of seven-year
notes later on Thursday.