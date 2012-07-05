TOKYO, July 5 U.S. 10-year Treasuries inched up
in Asia on Thursday, but were in for a subdued post-holiday
session as markets awaited the outcome of the European Central
Bank policy meeting and the all-important U.S. jobs figures due
later in the week.
* Ten-year Treasuries rose 9/32 in price to yield 1.5952
percent. U.S. markets were closed on Wednesday for
the Independence Day holiday.
* The 10-year Treasury yield has been languishing in a range
of 1.56 percent to 1.73 percent for around a month and some
analysts think that as markets fret over the health of the
global economy, the yield may head back south if inflation
expectations were to decline.
* The U.S. jobs data on Friday may become the catalyst for
such a move if it undershoots the forecasts, fuelling concerns
about the prospects of the world's No. 1 economy. It is seen to
have created 90,000 jobs in June, up from 69,000 in May.
* At any rate, the 10-year yield looks unlikely to move back
above the 2.0 percent mark any time soon, given mounting
concerns over the ongoing European debt crisis, far from over
despite some headway made at a summit last week.
* Against this backdrop, the focus shifts to the ECB's
meeting later in the day.
* The bank is expected to cut its main interest rate by 25
basis points to 0.75 percent, while money market traders are
evenly split on whether the central bank will cut the deposit
rate, a separate survey showed.
* Treasury Department announces sales of 3- and 6-month
bills, 3- and 10-year notes, and 30-year bonds at 1500 GMT.