SINGAPORE, July 6 U.S. 10-year Treasuries rose
in Asia on Friday as equities sagged even after a flurry of
monetary easing by central banks in Europe and China the
previous day.
* Ten-year Treasuries rose about 4/32 in price to yield
1.583 percent, down roughly 2 basis points from late
U.S. trade on Thursday. In the stock market, Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan fell about 0.7 percent.
* China, the euro zone and Britain loosened monetary policy
in the space of less than an hour on Thursday, signalling a
growing level of alarm about the world economy.
* "I think the market is wondering whether this means the
situation is that dire," said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global
markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in
Singapore, adding that such concerns seemed to be weighing on
equities and supporting Treasuries.
* Still, market positioning may pose a risk to Treasuries
ahead of the weekend, Okagawa said, adding that the 10-year
yield could end up rising later on Friday, especially if U.S.
jobs data comes in strong.
* "Bonds have been bought recently and I think the market's
stomach is now pretty full," he said. While the 10-year yield is
unlikely to rise above 1.7 percent, it might rise close to that
level if the jobs data and position unwinding ahead of the
weekend triggers a sharp sell-off, Okagawa said.
* The 10-year yield has fallen more than 81 basis points
from a peak near 2.40 percent hit in March, as safe haven
Treasuries rallied due to investor jitters about the euro zone's
sovereign debt crisis and worries about the U.S. economy.
Its moves in the past three weeks have been relatively
subdued, however, with the 10-year yield hovering in a range of
roughly 1.56 percent to 1.69 percent over that span.
* U.S. employers are expected to have added 90,000 new
workers to their payrolls, according to a Reuters survey of
economists. That would be tepid but still better than 69,000
jobs created in May, which was the fewest in a year.