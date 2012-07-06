SINGAPORE, July 6 U.S. 10-year Treasuries rose in Asia on Friday as equities sagged even after a flurry of monetary easing by central banks in Europe and China the previous day.

* Ten-year Treasuries rose about 4/32 in price to yield 1.583 percent, down roughly 2 basis points from late U.S. trade on Thursday. In the stock market, Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell about 0.7 percent.

* China, the euro zone and Britain loosened monetary policy in the space of less than an hour on Thursday, signalling a growing level of alarm about the world economy.

* "I think the market is wondering whether this means the situation is that dire," said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore, adding that such concerns seemed to be weighing on equities and supporting Treasuries.

* Still, market positioning may pose a risk to Treasuries ahead of the weekend, Okagawa said, adding that the 10-year yield could end up rising later on Friday, especially if U.S. jobs data comes in strong.

* "Bonds have been bought recently and I think the market's stomach is now pretty full," he said. While the 10-year yield is unlikely to rise above 1.7 percent, it might rise close to that level if the jobs data and position unwinding ahead of the weekend triggers a sharp sell-off, Okagawa said.

* The 10-year yield has fallen more than 81 basis points from a peak near 2.40 percent hit in March, as safe haven Treasuries rallied due to investor jitters about the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis and worries about the U.S. economy.

Its moves in the past three weeks have been relatively subdued, however, with the 10-year yield hovering in a range of roughly 1.56 percent to 1.69 percent over that span.

* U.S. employers are expected to have added 90,000 new workers to their payrolls, according to a Reuters survey of economists. That would be tepid but still better than 69,000 jobs created in May, which was the fewest in a year.