TOKYO, July 10 U.S. 10-year Treasuries inched
higher in Asian trade on Tuesday, supported by expectations that
the U.S. Federal Reserve has more easing steps to come but gains
were limited ahead of this week's debt sales.
* The Treasury will sell $32 billion in three-year notes
later on Tuesday.
That will be followed by $21 billion in 10-year debt on
Wednesday and $13 billion in 30-year bonds on
Thursday.
* The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries
edged lower to 1.51 percent from 1.52 percent in late U.S.
trade, and was down from 1.54 percent in Tokyo on Monday.
The 10-year yield hit a record low of 1.44 percent on June
1, down from around 2.40 percent as recently as March as fears
about the impact of the European debt crisis prompted investors
to seek safe-haven fixed-income assets.
* "The possibility of more U.S. easing remains, and that
will give bonds some support, but nothing is decided and
uncertainty could continue for the next few months," said
Tomoaki Shishido, bond analyst at Nomura Securities.
* Wall Street economists see a 70 percent chance the Fed
will attempt to spur borrowing and demand with a third round of
quantitative easing, or QE3, according to a Reuters poll
conducted on Friday.
* China's June trade data on Tuesday stoked anxiety about
the strength of domestic demand in the world's second biggest
economy as imports rose at only half the pace expected --
helping to dampen risk appetite and increase the appeal of
bonds.
* The yield on 30-year bonds stood at 2.62
percent, steady from late U.S. trade on Monday.
* Investors awaited the minutes of the U.S. central bank's
meeting last month, scheduled for release on Wednesday.
At that meeting, policymakers decided to extend the
"Operation Twist" stimulus programme through 2012. Under that
programme, it buys long-term debt and sells short-term notes to
fund the purchases with the aim of keeping down long-term rates.
The minutes could reveal the extent to which the Fed is
leaning toward more easing steps, particularly in the wake of
last week's disappointing employment report.
The U.S. Labor Department said on Friday U.S. employers
added 80,000 jobs in June, below the 90,000 predicted by
economists polled by Reuters.