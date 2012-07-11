TOKYO, July 11 The yields on U.S. 10-year
Treasuries hovered near 5-1/2 week lows on Wednesday and within
shouting distance of historic depths on concerns over a global
economic slowdown and the euro zone debt crisis.
* The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries was
at 1.51 percent, almost unchanged from late U.S. trade. It hit a
record low of 1.44 percent on June 1, down from around 2.40
percent in March as fears about the impact of the European debt
crisis prompted investors to seek safe-haven fixed-income
assets.
* "The global economy is slowing down and this is going to
last for quite some time yet - that's what's keeping the yields
depressed. I wouldn't be surprised if we see them hitting record
lows again pretty soon," said Arihiro Nagata, the head of
foreign bond investment at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.
* The latest source of uncertainty was a hearing by the
German Constitutional Court into whether the euro zone's bailout
fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism, and planned
changes to the region's budget rules are compatible with German
law.
* Investors awaited the minutes of the U.S. central bank's
meeting last month, due at 1800 GMT. They may reveal the extent
to which the Fed is leaning toward more easing steps,
particularly in the wake of last week's disappointing employment
report.
* Wall Street economists see a 70 percent chance the Fed
will attempt to spur borrowing and demand with a third round of
quantitative easing, or QE3, according to a Reuters poll
conducted on Friday.
* But Sumitomo Mitsui's Nagata had a different opinion.
"The Fed meetings this and next month will be crucial. Many
people may again get their hopes high for more easing, but I
doubt the bank would loosen the policy further. They know that
it really is their last resort," Nagata said.
* The yield on 30-year bonds stood at 2.612
percent, steady from late U.S. trade on Tuesday.
* Treasury Department sells 10-year notes at 1700 GMT