SINGAPORE, July 12 U.S. 10-year Treasuries edged
higher in Asia on Thursday as weak Australian jobs data added to
concerns about a slowdown in global economic growth and
supported demand for safe haven assets.
* Ten-year Treasuries rose around 4/32 in price to yield
1.499 percent, down roughly 2 basis points from late
U.S. trade on Wednesday.
* "There has been some buying due to the weak economic data
out of Australia, and the market looks pretty firm," said a
trader for a U.S. brokerage house in Tokyo, adding that
Treasuries were likely to stay supported in the near term.
* "Yield levels below 1.5 percent seem a little bit
overdone, but when taking into account the current situation and
technical factors, I don't get the sense that we are at a
juncture where there will be a big sell-off," the trader said,
referring to the outlook for 10-year Treasuries.
* Australian employment fell by 27,000 in June, a
surprisingly weak outcome that led investors to price in a
greater chance of further cuts in Australian interest rates.
* The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield had dipped to a low of
1.45 percent the previous day, only one basis point higher than
a record low hit in early June, after a sale of 10-year notes
drew huge demand from investors that buy directly from the
government.
* Investor demand for Treasuries will be tested again at a
30-year bond auction later on Thursday.