TOKYO, July 13 U.S. Treasuries edged higher in Asia on Friday, as risk appetites faded after Moody's Investors Service cut Italy's credit rating and Chinese economic growth data was in line with expectations but underscored worries about the slowdown in that country.

* Moody's warned it could further downgrade Italy's new Baa2 rating, which stands just two notches above junk status, if that country's access to debt markets dried up.

The downgrade came just hours before Italy is scheduled to head to the debt market to raise 5.25 billion euros.

* China's economy grew 7.6 percent in the April-June period from the year-ago quarter.

While the figure provided relief to those bracing for a downside surprise, it was still the slowest growth in three years and left full-year growth on course for its softest performance since 1999.

* "The Chinese GDP data report was not good, but it did raise expectations of more stimulus, or easing, from that country," said Hiroki Shimazu, bond strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

* The yield on 10-year Treasuries inched down to 1.472 percent, slightly down from 1.479 in late U.S. trading, and from 1.499 percent in Asian trading on Thursday.

Earlier in Asian trading, it dipped as low as 1.4676 percent. It remains solidly below its 20-day moving average at 1.5825 percent, after nudging slightly above it as recently as July 3.

The 10-year yield is within sight of the 1.44 percent level touched in early June, which is the lowest going back to the early 1800s, based on data gathered by Reuters.

* The yield on 30-year bonds stood at 2.557 percent, also slightly down from 2.565 percent in Thursday's late U.S. trade.

* A sale of $13 billion of reopened 30-year bonds on Thursday garnered a record-low auction yield.

* On the U.S. data front, U.S. jobless claims fell 26,000 to 350,000 in the week ended July 7, the lowest level since March 2008, according to a report released on Thursday.