SINGAPORE Oct 1 U.S. 10-year Treasuries rose
and the 10-year yield hovered near a three-week low in Asia on
Monday, as weakness in equities helped support demand for safe
haven debt, with moves exaggerated by thin volumes.
* Ten-year Treasuries rose around 4/32 in price to yield
1.618 percent in Asia, down roughly 2 basis points from late
U.S. trade on Friday and not far from Friday's trough of 1.599
percent, the 10-year yield's lowest level since Sept. 7.
* A drop in equities helped lend support to Treasuries, said
a trader for a U.S. brokerage house in Tokyo.
"Whenever we see risk assets in our session trade heavy like
it is now, it is tough for us to want to go the other way," he
said, adding that trading volumes were low with Chinese markets
closed this week for public holidays.
In the stock market, MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares
excluding Japan fell 0.4 percent.
* A near-term focal point for financial markets is a review
by Moody's of Spain's sovereign rating.
If Moody's were to downgrade Spain to junk status, that
could trigger a rise in bond yields in indebted euro zone
countries and give a short-term boost to Treasuries, said a
trader for a U.S. brokerage house.
Still, even in that case Spain's borrowing costs will
probably eventually come back down, given that Spain has the
option of requesting external aid, the trader said.
A formal request for aid by Spain could prompt the European
Central Bank to use its new bond-buying programme to help lower
Spanish bond yields.
((masayuki.kitano@thomsonreuters.com
+65-6417-4682)(RM:masayuki.kitano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
)