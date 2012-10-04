TOKYO Oct 4 U.S. 10-year Treasuries were steady on Thursday, as investors awaited a European Central Bank meeting and minutes from the Federal Reserve's September policy meeting later in the session.

* Investors will be looking for clues in the minutes from the Fed's September 12-13 meeting as to whether the Fed could buy more assets under its quantitative easing programme to stimulate the economy.

* The ECB is expected to hold interest rates steady as it awaits new details on the health of the euro zone economy and Spain's request for aid. That request would clear the way for the ECB to start buying government bonds in a new programme aimed at reducing debt-burdened countries' borrowing costs.

* "The ECB will pass on taking action this month, and ahead of nonfarm payrolls tomorrow, there a feeling that there won't be so much market movement today," said Tomoaki Shishido, fixed income analyst at Nomura Securities.

* U.S. nonfarm payroll data on Friday is expected to show that employers added 113,000 jobs last month, while the unemployment rate is seen rising to 8.2 percent from August's 8.1 percent, according to economists polled by Reuters.

Data from payrolls processor ADP released on Wednesday showed that U.S. private-sector employers added 162,000 jobs in September, topping economists' forecasts.

* The yields on 10-year notes stood at 1.63 percent, steady from late U.S. trade on Wednesday.

* The 30-year yields were at 2.84 percent, slightly up from 2.83 percent in late U.S. trade.

* U.S. debt shrugged off a rise in U.S. stock futures , which gained 0.5 percent after a CNN/ORC snap poll of registered voters found 67 percent of respondents believed Republican candidate Mitt Romney won the first debate with President Barack Obama.