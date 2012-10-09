SINGAPORE Oct 9 U.S. 10-year Treasuries rose on
Tuesday as a lacklustre performance by equities in the past
couple of sessions helped ease selling pressure that had been
triggered by a surprise drop in the U.S. jobless rate.
* Ten-year Treasuries rose about 9/32 in price to yield
roughly 1.709 percent in Asia, down 3 basis points
from late U.S. trade on Friday. The 10-year yield had hit a peak
around 1.74 percent on Friday, the highest level in about two
weeks.
The U.S. bond market was closed on Monday for the Columbus
Day holiday, although the stock market remained open.
* U.S. equities have failed to gain traction even after data
on Friday showed that the U.S. unemployment rate fell to 7.8
percent in September, the lowest level since January 2009. The
S&P 500 ended a tad lower on Friday and slipped 0.4 percent
on Monday.
* "The optimism that took hold after the U.S. jobs data has
not lasted very long and you can see that in how equities have
reacted," said Tomohisa Fujiki, interest rate strategist for BNP
Paribas Securities in Tokyo.
* At the same time, the jobs data, along with upbeat
readings on the manufacturing and services sectors released by
the Institute for Supply Management last week, have helped ease
concerns about the U.S. economy's outlook to some extent, Fujiki
said.
Such indicators posed a contrast to data released in late
September such as a weak reading on durable goods orders and a
downward revision to second-quarter gross domestic product, he
added.
((masayuki.kitano@thomsonreuters.com
+65-6417-4682)(RM:masayuki.kitano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
)