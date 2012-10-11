TOKYO Oct 11 U.S. Treasury prices were firm in
Asia on Thursday after they rallied following a solid 10-year
bond auction the previous day, as uncertainty over the global
economic outlook pushed Wall Street shares to one-month lows.
* The yield on 10-year notes stood at 1.677 percent
, little changed from the previous U.S. close, but
near its lowest level since Friday after the strong auction
results triggered a wave of short-covering.
* Concerns over the health of the global economy and
earnings downgrades led to strong demand at the sale of $21
billion 10-year notes on Wednesday.
* Traders are now looking to the auction of $13 billion,
30-year bonds later in the day, the last leg of this week's $66
billion coupon-bearing offerings.
* "If today's 30-year bond auction turns out to be strong
just like yesterday's 10-year auction, the market is likely to
advance further," said Tomoaki Shishido, fixed income analyst at
Nomura Securities.
* Wall Street shares fell on Wednesday as disappointing
earnings from Chevron and Alcoa enhanced worries
that the slowdown in the global economy may force more companies
to downgrade their earnings. The S&P 500 index fell 0.6
percent to a one-month closing low.
* Some market players are looking to the U.S. vice
presidential debate later in the day as President Barack Obama's
victory, once almost taken for granted in markets, is coming
into question after his weak performance in last week's debate.