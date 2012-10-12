TOKYO Oct 12 U.S. Treasuries were supported on
Friday with the benchmark 10-year yield staying near this week's
low on concerns about corporate earnings and uncertainty over
the U.S. presidential election.
* The yield on the 10-year notes stood at 1.679 percent
, near its late U.S. levels and this week's low of
1.666 percent.
* Investors are concerned companies may have to revise down
their earnings outlook as they face slower global growth,
despite pockets of strength in the U.S. economy.
* U.S. initial jobless claims fell to their lowest level in
more than 4 1/2 years.. Yet Wall Street
shares failed to recover from one-month lows on expectations of
a weak earning season and uncertainty over November's U.S.
election.
* Bonds are seen supported as investors also continue to
fret over the euro zone's debt woes, even though Spanish bonds
have stabilised after the European Central Bank prepared a
safety net for Spain.
* "The best time for the market is often when the central
bank is saying it will buy but it has not started buying.
There's a chance Spanish bonds fall again," said a trader at a
Japanese bank.