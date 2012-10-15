TOKYO Oct 15 U.S. Treasuries were steady in Asia on Monday with yields stuck near 10-day lows on concern that slower global growth could dent U.S. corporate earnings, despite signs of resilience in the world's largest economy.

* The yield on the 10-year notes stood at 1.656 percent, flat from late U.S. levels. On Friday, it fell as low as 1.634 percent, its lowest in almost 10 days, after data showed muted underlying inflation.

* U.S. stocks wrapped up their worst week in four months last week, with S&P 500 index closing at a five-week low on Friday.

* The market is also drawing some support from uncertainty over when Spain will request financial assistance, an action that needs to be taken for the European Central Bank to buy Spanish bonds and bring down yields.

* Some traders also said investors may be reluctant to make big moves until the completion of U.S. Presidential and Congressional election early next month.

* The outcome of these elections will shape important policies for the market, such as how to tackle the fiscal cliff -- about $600 billion in expiring tax cuts and spending reductions due to begin in January.

* "I've come to conclude that recent low volatilities and slow trading in the market partly stems from uncertainty ahead of the election," said a trader at a Japanese bank.