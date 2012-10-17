TOKYO Oct 17 U.S. 10-year Treasury notes
remained under pressure in Asian trading on Wednesday as stocks
rallied after strong U.S. earnings, and hopes for more stability
in Europe's debt crisis prompted investors to seek riskier
assets.
* The yield on 10-year Treasuries stood at 1.72
percent, steady from late U.S trading on Tuesday.
* Yields on 30-year Treasuries rose to 2.92
percent from 2.90 in late U.S trading on Tuesday.
* Japanese shares rose, and the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan hit a 5-1/2 month peak.
* "U.S. earnings have been better than some expected, but
the outlook for the U.S. economy is still unclear, so benchmark
bonds haven't moved out of this month's range, even with the
risk rally," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese
asset management firm.
"The U.S. presidential debates don't seem to be having a
major impact, either, because the election is still three weeks
away, and a lot can happen in the meantime," he added.
* U.S. President Barack Obama and Republican challenger
Mitt Romney held their second debate on Tuesday, during the
Wednesday morning session in Asian trading.
* Treasuries fell in U.S. trade on Tuesday as strong
earnings from Goldman Sachs and talk of E.U.aid for Spain
spurred investors to take on more risk.
Rating agency Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday affirmed
its investment-grade sovereign rating of Baa3 on Spain, adding
to the positive sentiment.
A German ZEW survey that suggested improving confidence also
boosted risk appetite.