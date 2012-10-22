SINGAPORE Oct 22 U.S. 10-year Treasuries edged
lower in Asia on Monday as profit-taking emerged in the wake of
their rally on Friday, when safe haven debt gained a lift as
equities fell on disappointing corporate earnings.
* Ten-year notes slipped around 3/32 in price to yield 1.778
percent, up around 1 basis point from late U.S.
trade on Friday, but still down from a one-month high of 1.836
percent hit on Thursday.
* "The last two, three sessions, we've seen buying in Asia
from Asian clients, and they're just taking some profits. I
don't think it's anything more than that," said a trader for a
U.S. brokerage house in Tokyo.
* The 10-year yield had dropped more than 6 basis points on
Friday as equities came under pressure after General Electric
and McDonald's, both barometers of the overall economy's health,
added to a disappointing earnings season.
* Traders said Treasuries may sag, or at least see their
gains limited ahead of the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 6.
* An NBC/Wall Street Journal poll released on Sunday showed
that U.S. President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt
Romney were tied in a dead heat, increasing the stakes for their
third and final debate later on Monday.
* Traders said Treasuries may come under pressure if Romney
wins the election. Romney has said he would replace Ben Bernanke
as Fed Chairman if he is elected, when Bernanke's term expires
in January 2014, which would make the current open-ended
asset-buying programme more likely to end.
* A portfolio manager for a major Japanese bank in Tokyo
said many non-Japanese players that he had spoken with recently
said that an election win by Romney could lead to a rise in
Treasury yields.
"There were many people who said they thought the market may
not stop at 2.2 percent to 2.3 percent," the portfolio manager
said, referring to how high the 10-year Treasury yield might
eventually rise if Romney were to win the presidency.
((masayuki.kitano@thomsonreuters.com
+65-6417-4682)(RM:masayuki.kitano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
)