SINGAPORE Oct 22 U.S. 10-year Treasuries edged lower in Asia on Monday as profit-taking emerged in the wake of their rally on Friday, when safe haven debt gained a lift as equities fell on disappointing corporate earnings.

* Ten-year notes slipped around 3/32 in price to yield 1.778 percent, up around 1 basis point from late U.S. trade on Friday, but still down from a one-month high of 1.836 percent hit on Thursday.

* "The last two, three sessions, we've seen buying in Asia from Asian clients, and they're just taking some profits. I don't think it's anything more than that," said a trader for a U.S. brokerage house in Tokyo.

* The 10-year yield had dropped more than 6 basis points on Friday as equities came under pressure after General Electric and McDonald's, both barometers of the overall economy's health, added to a disappointing earnings season.

* Traders said Treasuries may sag, or at least see their gains limited ahead of the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 6.

* An NBC/Wall Street Journal poll released on Sunday showed that U.S. President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney were tied in a dead heat, increasing the stakes for their third and final debate later on Monday.

* Traders said Treasuries may come under pressure if Romney wins the election. Romney has said he would replace Ben Bernanke as Fed Chairman if he is elected, when Bernanke's term expires in January 2014, which would make the current open-ended asset-buying programme more likely to end.

* A portfolio manager for a major Japanese bank in Tokyo said many non-Japanese players that he had spoken with recently said that an election win by Romney could lead to a rise in Treasury yields.

"There were many people who said they thought the market may not stop at 2.2 percent to 2.3 percent," the portfolio manager said, referring to how high the 10-year Treasury yield might eventually rise if Romney were to win the presidency.