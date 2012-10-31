TOKYO Oct 31 U.S. Treasury debt prices were
slightly lower in Asia on Wednesday ahead of the reopen of U.S.
trading following a storm-forced closure, as improved European
sentiment overnight increased the appeal of riskier assets.
* European shares rose on Tuesday on positive corporate
news. A solid Italian debt auction and data showing a
smaller-than-expected contraction of the Spanish economy in the
third quarter also helped sentiment and supported the euro.
* The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association
recommended the U.S. government bond market open on Wednesday,
along with the markets in mortgage- and asset-backed securities,
muni bonds, and other fixed income markets. SIFMA cannot
instruct individual firms on what to do, but the industry tends
to follow its recommendations.
* Markets were closed on Tuesday as storm Sandy battered the
East coast, the worst storm to hit the New York metropolitan
area in 75 years.
* "The storm will have an impact on the U.S. economy, and
might add to perceptions that the Fed will continue its easy
monetary policy," said Ayako Sera, a market economist at
Sumitomo Trust and Banking.
"On the other hand, it's hard to imagine markets moving much
ahead of the U.S. presidential election next week," she said.
* A victory by Republican challenger Mitt Romney over
President Barack Obama on Nov. 6 would likely force investors to
reconsider expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue
its easy policy through mid-2015, as Republicans have objected
to aggressive easing.
* Yields on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes rose to
1.73 percent from 1.72 percent in U.S. trading on Monday, when
trading ended early at noon EDT (1600 GMT) in preparation for
the storm.
* Yields on 30-year bonds rose to 2.90, compared
with 2.88 percent in U.S. trading on Monday.