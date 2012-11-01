TOKYO Nov 1 U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped slightly in Asia on Thursday, with investors reluctant to take aggressive positions ahead of Friday's employment data as well as next week's U.S. presidential election.

* China's official and private sector factory surveys also undermined prices of safe-haven debt in Asia. The reports showed that the world's second largest economy is finally regaining traction, although the recovery remains sluggish.

* U.S. trading of Treasury debt resumed on Wednesday as electricity and transportation in the Northeast slowly began to return to normal after a massive storm slammed the region and closed the bond market for a day and a half.

* "There might be some profit-taking ahead of the month-end gains, but there probably aren't going to be big moves ahead of the payrolls report and next week's election, particularly now that a new month has begun and people can wait a bit," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm in Tokyo.

* October U.S. payrolls numbers on Friday are expected to show a rise of 125,000, but not enough to prevent the unemployment rate from ticking up to 7.9 percent from the previous month's 7.8 percent, according to economists polled by Reuters.

* Investors also weighed the possible outcomes of next Tuesday's U.S. presidential vote. Some believe the Federal Reserve would be less likely to continue its easy policy under Republican challenger Mitt Romney than it has been under President Barack Obama.

* Yields on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes rose to 1.71 percent on Thursday from 1.69 percent in U.S. trading the previous day.

Benchmark yields gained nine basis points in October, as some evidence suggested the U.S. economic recovery is on firmer footing.

* Yields on 30-year bonds rose to 2.88 percent from 2.85 percent in U.S. trading on Wednesday.