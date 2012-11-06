TOKYO Nov 6 U.S. 10-year Treasuries edged
slightly lower in Asia on Tuesday but did not stray far from
their recent ranges as investors awaited the outcome of
Tuesday's presidential election, as well as a Greek vote later
in the week on more austerity steps.
* Polls indicate the election between President Barack Obama
and Republican challenger Mitt Romney will be very close, as
both candidates made final pleas to voters in battleground
states.
* If President Barack Obama wins re-election, top Senate
Democratic aides expect him to move quickly, perhaps within a
day, to renew his bid for a bipartisan deal to avert a "fiscal
cliff" that threatens to push the country into recession.
* Romney has said that if he wins the Nov. 6 election, he
would not reappoint Ben Bernanke as Federal Reserve Chairman,
which could lead market participants to reconsider their views
on how long the central bank will maintain its commitment to
easy policy.
* "After the election, the market's focus will turn back to
fundamentals. Recent U.S. indicators suggest the economy appears
to be showing strength, but more evidence is needed to stay the
trend has changed," said Tomoaki Shishido, fixed income analyst
at Nomura Securities.
* On Wednesday, Greece lawmakers will vote on the latest
fiscal reform steps, a plan the country needs to secure more aid
and stave off bankruptcy.
* Yields on 10-year Treasuries rose to 1.694
percent on Tuesday from 1.684 percent in the previous day's U.S.
trading.
* Yields on 30-year Treasuries inched up to
2.887 percent from 2.871 percent in Monday's late U.S. trading.