SINGAPORE Nov 7 U.S. 10-year Treasuries rose on Wednesday as President Barack Obama won re-election while the Republicans kept control of the House of Representatives, keeping alive worries of a policy gridlock that could dent economic growth.

Obama's re-election could also make it easier for the U.S. Federal Reserve to stay the course on monetary policy.

Since many top Republicans have been critical of the Fed's aggressive monetary stimulus, there had been market speculation that the Fed might be more likely to end its accommodative monetary policy earlier if Republican challenger Mitt Romney were to be elected president.

The rally in Treasuries in Asia began earlier on Wednesday and picked up momentum over the course of the day as media projections on swing states began to trickle in and showed Obama gaining momentum.

Ten-year Treasuries climbed about 17/32 in price to yield 1.689 percent. The 10-year yield fell about 6 basis points compared to late U.S. trade on Tuesday.

Thirty-year bonds surged by more than a full point earlier. After trimming some of their gains, the 30-year Treasuries were up about 26/32 in price with a yield of 2.879 percent , down about 4 basis points from late U.S. trade.

Analysts said the election results suggested that there would be no major changes in U.S. macroeconomic policies, and stressed that worries about the fiscal cliff were likely to persist.

"With regard to the fiscal cliff and the debt ceiling, there is no change to the overall picture of gridlock in Congress," said Tomoaki Shishido, rate analyst for Nomura Securities in Tokyo.

The U.S. economy faces a real threat of a renewed recession next year depending on how Washington deals with the fiscal cliff -- about $600 billion in government spending cuts and higher taxes that will be enacted next year if Congress can't agree on new arrangements.

Worries about the risk of a potential breakdown in talks aimed at averting the fiscal cliff may come to the fore at some point, although such concerns may turn out to be short-lived, Shishido said.

The implications for monetary policy are also a supportive factor for Treasuries, Shishido said.

"This makes it pretty certain that the Fed is unlikely to waver from its current, ultra easy monetary policy," he said.

Even if Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke were to decide to step down when his term as Fed chairman ends in January 2014, Obama's re-election increases the likelihood that someone very close to Bernanke's thinking will be appointed in his place, Shishido said.