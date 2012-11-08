TOKYO Nov 8 U.S. Treasuries were firm in Asia
on Thursday as President Barack Obama's re-election reinforced
expectations that monetary policy would stay loose, while stocks
eased on worries about a fast-approaching fiscal cliff that
could force Washington into spending cuts and tax hikes.
* The yield on the newly auctioned 10-year notes stood at
1.68 percent. The 10-year notes futures price
was little changed at 133-16/32 versus Wednesday's close of
133-18.5/32, staying above its 100-day moving average at
133-14/32.
* Both the Dow Jones index and S&P 500 fell to
three-month low, with the Dow posting its biggest fall in about
a year, hit by worries about the looming fiscal cliff -- of $600
billion spending cuts and higher tax rates due to set in from
next year.
* As the U.S. Congress remained divided after the election,
with the Democrats at the helm of the Senate while the
Republicans keep control of the House of the Representatives,
investors are worried if lawmakers can make a deal to reduce
fiscal tightening.
* "Although we expect a compromise to be reached in the end,
negotiation will likely be very difficult and drag on until the
end of year. Uncertainty over the fiscal cliff is likely to
support bonds," said Shinichiro Kadota, non-yen fixed income
analyst at Barclays in Tokyo.
* Kadota added that he expects the 10-year yield to fall to
around 1.50 percent towards the end of December.
* In a sign of trouble ahead in resolving the "fiscal
cliff", Democratic and Republican leaders on Wednesday claimed
new but conflicting election "mandates" on how and when to deal
with the fiscal cliff, which threatens to push the United States
into recession.
* Bonds were supported also because Obama's re-election
meant the Federal Reserve will have presidential backing for its
loose monetary policy, whereas defeated Republican candidate
Mitt Romney and many in his party were opposed to quantitative
easing.
* Concerns about the European debt crisis, while put on back
burner now, still helped to underpin Treasuries. The market
showed muted response after Greek lawmakers approved an
austerity package needed to unlock international aid by a razor
thin margin.
* While the vote is one step forward for Greece to secure
aid needed to avert bankruptcy, the coalition government also
needs to pass the 2013 budget in a vote expected on Sunday.