TOKYO, March 14 U.S. Treasuries fell slightly in
Asia on Thursday after
better-than-expected U.S. retail sales data the previous day
boosted confidence in the U.S. economy, although strong results
from an auction of 10-year notes capped losses.
* The yield on 10-year notes ticked up to 2.031
percent, from around 2.023 percent in late U.S. session. It rose
as high as 2.05 percent on Wednesday after data showed retail
sales rose 1.1 percent last month, more than double a median
forecast of 0.5 percent growth.
* The data suggested the so-called fiscal cliff -- the end
of a payroll tax cut in January and automatic government
spending cuts from March -- did little damage to consumer
sentiment.
* "It looks like the U.S. economy is on course to grow about
2.5 percent in the first quarter of this year. Where's the
cliff?" said Arihiro Nagata, foreign bond investment manager at
Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.
* Still, losses were limited as the Treasury's sale of $21
billion 10-year notes on Wednesday drew strong demand,
confirming strong investor appetite in a market where the Fed
soaks up a considerable amount of bonds on a daily basis.
* Foreign central banks, large fund managers and other
indirect bidders bought their biggest share of the offering
since Dec. 2011, according to data released by the U.S. Treasury
Department.