TOKYO, March 21 U.S. Treasuries steadied in Asia
on Thursday, stabilizing after slipping the previous day as
investors sought riskier assets after the Federal Reserve
reaffirmed its accommodative policy to support the economy.
* The yield on the 10-year notes stood at 1.962
percent, flat from late U.S. levels. On Wednesday, it rose more
than five basis points as the Fed pressed forward with its bond
buying scheme to shore up the economy, boosting risk appetite.
* Wall Street shares climbed on Wednesday, with the Dow
Jones Industrial Average hitting an intraday record high
at one point, undermining the allure of low-risk low-return
government debt.
* Although the Fed's policy-setting committee nodded to
brighter economic signs in the United States, Chairman Ben
Bernanke said he had not yet seen meaningful changes to the
troubled labor market and noted that tighter fiscal policy is
one reason the central bank has been so aggressive.
* With the Fed's meeting out of the way, the focus for
market players is likely to shift back to Cyprus, as the
Mediterranean country is scrambling to avert financial collapse
after the country's parliament rejected a controversial bailout
plan that called for a levy on bank deposits.
* Cyprus ordered banks to stay shut till next week to avert
financial chaos as it turned to Russia for aid.
* "Considering the damage to people's everyday life, they
won't be able to extend the bank holiday beyond that. So in that
sense, time is limited and the market is likely to be driven by
Cyprus for the next few days," said Hiroki Shimazu, senior
market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.