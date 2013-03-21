TOKYO, March 21 U.S. Treasuries steadied in Asia on Thursday, stabilizing after slipping the previous day as investors sought riskier assets after the Federal Reserve reaffirmed its accommodative policy to support the economy.

* The yield on the 10-year notes stood at 1.962 percent, flat from late U.S. levels. On Wednesday, it rose more than five basis points as the Fed pressed forward with its bond buying scheme to shore up the economy, boosting risk appetite.

* Wall Street shares climbed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting an intraday record high at one point, undermining the allure of low-risk low-return government debt.

* Although the Fed's policy-setting committee nodded to brighter economic signs in the United States, Chairman Ben Bernanke said he had not yet seen meaningful changes to the troubled labor market and noted that tighter fiscal policy is one reason the central bank has been so aggressive.

* With the Fed's meeting out of the way, the focus for market players is likely to shift back to Cyprus, as the Mediterranean country is scrambling to avert financial collapse after the country's parliament rejected a controversial bailout plan that called for a levy on bank deposits.

* Cyprus ordered banks to stay shut till next week to avert financial chaos as it turned to Russia for aid.

* "Considering the damage to people's everyday life, they won't be able to extend the bank holiday beyond that. So in that sense, time is limited and the market is likely to be driven by Cyprus for the next few days," said Hiroki Shimazu, senior market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.