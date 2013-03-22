SINGAPORE, March 22 U.S. 10-year Treasuries
edged lower on Friday but were likely to be supported in the
near term, as uncertainty over whether Cyprus will manage to
secure an international bailout drive safe-haven bids.
* Ten-year Treasuries slipped 1/32 in price to yield about
1.918 percent, little changed from late U.S. trade
on Thursday.
The 10-year yield has fallen roughly 7 basis points so far
this week, as the turmoil in Cyprus rattled investors and helped
lend support to safe haven Treasuries.
* The European Union gave Cyprus till Monday to raise the
billions of euros it needs to secure an international bailout or
face the collapse of its financial system that could push it out
of the euro currency zone.
* In the end, Cyprus will probably find some type of
solution that secures international aid and keeps the country in
the euro zone, said a trader for a U.S. brokerage in Tokyo.
Such a solution, however, will probably only be reached at
the last minute and in the meantime, Treasuries are likely to be
supported going into the weekend as investors stay cautious, he
said.
"Everybody will be a bit conservative. You're probably
supposed to reduce your risk exposures and be long a little bit
on Treasuries...because you don't know what's going to happen
next week," the trader said.