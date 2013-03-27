TOKYO, March 27 U.S. Treasuries were firm in
Asia on Wednesday after having gained the previous day on
worries about the ramifications from a rescue deal for Cyprus
and following weak U.S. consumer sentiment data.
* The yield on 10-year notes stood at 1.916 percent
, little changed from late U.S. levels on Tuesday.
* Treasuries prices gained on Tuesday despite a rise in
stocks because the Cyprus rescue plan, imposing heavy losses on
depositors in the country, spurred worries depositors and bond
investors may pull money out of some other euro zone countries
perceived to be weak, likely to the benefit of Treasuries.
* Also helping Treasuries was surprisingly weak U.S.
consumer sentiment data, although other data pointed to a fairly
robust economic picture.
* The Conference Board's index of consumer attitudes fell to
59.7 from a downwardly revised 68 in February, sharply below
economists' expectations of 68. February was originally reported
as 69.6.
* A likely culprit was the $85 billion in automatic
government spending cuts known as the sequester, which was
triggered at the beginning of the month when politicians failed
to reach an agreement on a new deal to cut deficits.
* "The data showed the spending cuts are hurting consumer
sentiment. Considering the impact of spending cuts, there's
downside risks to economic data in coming months. We think the
10-year yield will fall to around 1.8 percent," said Shinichiro
Kadota, fixed income analyst at Barclays.
* The soft consumer data helped Treasuries recover losses
triggered by upbeat manufacturing and housing data. Durable
goods orders rose 5.7 percent in February, beating expectations.
* The S&P/Case Shiller house price index rose 8.1 percent in
January from a year ago, its biggest rise since June 2006.