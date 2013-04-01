SINGAPORE, April 1 U.S. 10-year Treasuries slipped in Asia on Monday, coming under pressure after equities finished last week on a positive note and as data showed an improvement in consumer sentiment.

* Ten-year Treasuries slipped about 4/32 in price for a yield of roughly 1.868 percent. The 10-year yield rose roughly 2 basis points compared to levels in late U.S. trade on Thursday.

* Trade in Treasuries resumed after a holiday-shortened week. U.S. financial markets were shut for the Good Friday holiday, and the U.S. bond market had an early market close on Thursday.

* U.S. shares pushed higher on Thursday, with the benchmark S&P 500 setting a record closing high.

* "Stocks closed at their highs...last week and our market's just off a little bit because of that," said a trader for a U.S. brokerage in Tokyo, referring to the weakness in Treasuries in Asia on Monday.

* Another Tokyo-based trader said data showing an improvement in U.S. consumer sentiment helped weigh on Treasuries.

Data released on Friday, when U.S. financial markets were closed, showed that U.S. consumer spending rose in February and sentiment among Americans perked up in March, providing further signs of an acceleration in economic activity in the first quarter.