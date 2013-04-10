SINGAPORE, April 10 U.S. 10-year Treasuries held
steady in Asia on Wednesday ahead of an auction of the benchmark
notes later in the day, getting some respite after a selloff
over the past two trading sessions.
* After rallying last week as economic data pointed to
continued struggles in the U.S. economy, Treasuries have pulled
back this week ahead of auctions of 10-year notes on Wednesday
and 30-year bonds on Thursday.
* Ten-year Treasuries held steady in price to yield 1.752
percent. The 10-year yield has bounced after hitting
this year's low of 1.677 percent on Friday, when Treasuries
rallied on weaker-than-expected jobs data.
* Speculation that the Bank of Japan's radical monetary
stimulus could prompt Japanese investors such as life insurers
to increase their buying of higher-yielding overseas assets
remains a supportive factor for Treasuries, analysts say.
"Such hope, or concern, that Japanese players might buy
(Treasuries) seems unlikely to disappear soon," said Tomohisa
Fujiki, interest rate strategist for BNP Paribas in Tokyo.
The 10-year yield will probably move in a range of about 1.6
percent to 1.85 percent for the rest of April, he added.