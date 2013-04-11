SINGAPORE, April 11 U.S. 10-year Treasuries
edged higher on Thursday, steadying after a drop triggered by
the minutes of the Federal Reserve's March policy meeting that
fuelled jitters the Fed might stop buying bonds by year-end.
* Ten-year Treasuries edged up about 1/32 in price to yield
1.800 percent, down 1 basis point from late U.S.
trade.
The 10-year yield rose around 6 basis points on Wednesday.
It touched a one-week high of 1.814 percent earlier on Thursday,
extending a bounce from this year's low of 1.677 percent set
last Friday.
* Treasuries had come under pressure after the minutes of
the Fed's March meeting, released on Wednesday, showed that a
few policymakers expected to slow the pace of asset purchases,
currently at $85 billion a month, by mid-year and end them later
this year. Several others expected to slow the pace a bit later
and halt the quantitative easing programme by year-end.
* Still, uncertainty remains as to just how soon the Fed
will slow or end its bond purchases, especially given the
disappointing March payrolls report released last Friday.
"The jobs data was weak, so it might be hard for them to
head straight in that direction," said Satoshi Okagawa, senior
global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
in Singapore.
It is hard to tell just how strongly the U.S. labour market
and housing market will recover over the next few months, he
added.
* Last week's rally in Treasuries had been driven partly by
bets that the Bank of Japan's aggressive monetary easing would
prompt Japanese investors to increase their buying of Treasuries
and other higher-yielding foreign bonds.
Japanese data on capital flows, however, showed that
Japanese investors sold a net 1.145 trillion yen ($11.5 billion)
in foreign bonds last week, their biggest selling in a year, as
they cashed in gains at the start of Japan's financial year.
Still, analysts say Japanese investors were more likely to
reinvest their money abroad to seek higher yields, rather than
ploughing it into Japanese government bonds, after the BOJ
unveiled sweeping monetary stimulus last week.
* The U.S. Treasury Department will complete this week's
debt sale with an auction of 30-year bonds later on Thursday.