SINGAPORE, April 16 U.S. 10-year Treasuries slipped on Tuesday with profit-taking weighing on prices, although losses were limited due to concerns about slower growth in the United States and China.

* Ten-year Treasuries slipped 3/32 in price to yield roughly 1.699 percent in Asia.

The 10-year yield had hit a low of 1.676 percent on Monday, its lowest level since Dec. 12, having just barely slipped below a trough hit earlier in April.

* Profit-taking weighed on Treasuries in Tuesday's Asian trade, said a trader for a U.S. brokerage in Tokyo.

"But (economic) fundamentals are weakening so it's not as if people are trying to actively go short. Instead, there are offers on the top side, so it looks as if the market may start to settle into a range," the trader said.

* Treasuries had pushed higher on Monday on disappointing economic data from the United States and China, and they extended their gains after explosions near the finish line of the Boston Marathon fueled a bid for safety.

U.S. data on Monday showed the pace of growth in New York state manufacturing slowed more than expected in April, the latest disappointing data point for the world's biggest economy.

China had also posted weaker-than-expected data on Monday that showed the recovery in the world's second-biggest economy unexpectedly stumbled in the first three months of 2013.

* Recent moves in Treasuries suggest that the 10-year yield has shifted into a lower range on the back of concerns about slowing U.S. economic growth, said Tomoaki Shishido, rate analyst for Nomura Securities in Tokyo.

The 10-year yield has probably entered a range of roughly 1.55 percent to 1.8 percent, down from 1.8 percent to 2.1 percent seen earlier in the year, Shishido said.

"I think what may happen from here is that the 1.8 percent level might start to become the top end of the range," he said.