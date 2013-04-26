TOKYO, April 26 U.S. 10-year Treasuries gained
in Asian trading on Friday as regional stocks pared gains, with
investors awaiting U.S. growth data as well as a final sentiment
report.
* Gross domestic product likely expanded at a 3.0 percent
annual rate, according to a Reuters poll of economists,
accelerating from a sluggish 0.4 percent pace in the fourth
quarter.
* Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan will release the
final measure of consumer sentiment for April. The preliminary
reading released two weeks ago showed a fall to 72.3 from the
final March figure of 78.6.
* "The expectations are for a pretty good U.S. GDP reading,
but corporate sentiment is still weak, so the Michigan sentiment
reading will be in focus," said Ayako Sera, market economist at
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.
"In some ways, the sentiment reading is more of a focus than
the GDP report," she added.
* On Thursday, bonds fell after the government said that new
claims for jobless benefits fell more than
expected.
* The yield on U.S. 10-year notes fell to 1.696
percent on Friday from 1.711 percent in late U.S. trading on
Thursday and moving closer to a more than four-month low of
1.643 percent hit on Tuesday.
* The yield on 30-year bonds fell to 2.893
percent from 2.912 percent in late U.S. trade.
* MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was nearly flat in afternoon trade, after rising
to a six-week high earlier.
* On Friday, the Bank of Japan held monetary policy steady
as expected.
It said in its semiannual economic and price report that it
would continue easing as long as needed to achieve 2 percent
inflation in a stable manner, a target it said it would likely
achieve during the latter half of the coming three-year period
covered in the outlook.
* The BOJ's massive stimulus scheme unveiled on April 4 has
underpinned Treasuries, on speculation that Japan's life
insurers will boost their holdings of foreign bonds in the $3
trillion in assets they hold.
But insurers' annual investment plans for this fiscal year
that began this month suggest that they will make no drastic
moves.