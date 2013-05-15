TOKYO May 15 Prices of U.S. 10-year Treasuries firmed slightly in Asia on Wednesday, clawing back lost ground after the benchmark yield touched a two-month high.

* The yield on 10-year notes fell to 1.966 percent on Wednesday, from 1.968 percent in late U.S. trade on Tuesday, though was still more than 30 basis points above a four-month low of 1.614 percent set early this month.

Earlier on Wednesday, the yield touched a two-month high of 1.985 percent.

* U.S. debt gained traction as regional shares pared gains, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edging up just 0.1 percent.

* Bond market participants warily watched the Japanese government bond market, where yields rose for a fourth straight session as a weaker fall in the yen and surging Japanese share prices have prompted some investors to rethink their expectations that Japanese interest rates would stay low forever.

If the spread between the U.S. 10-year yield and the 10-year JGB yield widens, Japanese investors would have more incentive to put their funds in overseas bond markets.

* "I think investors are waiting for more clarity in the domestic bond market before they rush to overseas markets," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank.

* The yield on 30-year notes slipped to 3.171 percent from 3.190 percent in late U.S. trade on Tuesday.

* On Tuesday, the Fed on Tuesday bought $3.31 billion in Treasuries maturing between May 2020 and February 2023, as part of its asset-buying operations.

* Data on Tuesday showed U.S. import prices fell in April due to a drop in oil costs, a positive sign for household finances that also indicated benign inflation pressures.