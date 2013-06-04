SINGAPORE, June 4 U.S. 10-year Treasuries held
steady in Asia on Tuesday, stabilising after seeing choppy moves
the previous day due to weak U.S. manufacturing data and staying
cautious ahead of jobs data later in the week.
* U.S. 10-year notes were little changed in price to yield
2.130 percent.
* On Monday, Treasuries prices had initially pushed higher
after data showed that the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted
in May. But 10-year notes failed to sustain their gains and
ended Monday's U.S. trading flat.
* Friday's jobs data remains the focal point for Treasuries,
especially given the increasing focus on whether the Fed will
soon pare its bond purchases of $85 billion a month.
* The Fed could reduce its massive bond-buying stimulus this
summer, two top central bank policymakers said on Monday,
although any such decision depends on continued improvement in
the economy.
* "There is the risk that the market's reaction to the jobs
data could be bigger than usual," said Shinichiro Kadota,
non-yen strategist for Barclays in Tokyo.
* Economists recently polled by Reuters forecast U.S.
employers likely added 170,000 jobs in May, slightly above the
165,000 gain in April.