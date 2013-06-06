SINGAPORE, June 6 U.S. 10-year Treasuries inched
lower on Thursday, with investors looking to jobs data on Friday
for hints on whether the Federal Reserve will soon temper the
pace of its aggressive monetary stimulus.
* Ten-year notes eased 2/32 in price with their yields
edging up about 1 basis point to 2.098 percent. Over the past
week or so, the 10-year yield has stayed between a 13-month high
of 2.235 percent set on May 29 and the May 31 intraday low of
2.066 percent.
* Treasuries had advanced on Wednesday as weak economic
data, including a disappointing reading on private sector
employment, helped spur safe haven buying of bonds.
A report by payrolls processor ADP showed hiring by U.S.
firms was sluggish in May, raising the risk that Friday's jobs
data could disappoint.
* Economists recently polled by Reuters on the jobs data
forecast U.S. employers likely added 170,000 jobs in May, while
the jobless rate was seen unchanged at 7.5 percent.
An increase in non-farm payrolls along those lines might be
enough to dent Treasuries, said Hiroki Shimazu, senior market
economist for SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo.
"Since expectations are being scaled back after the ADP
report, I think a number of about 170,000 would have a negative
impact on bonds," he said.
Shimazu said he thought such an outcome could keep alive the
chances of the Fed reducing its $85 billion in monthly asset
buying starting around September. But if the jobs increase comes
in near 100,000, that may push back the possible timing of such
tapering, he said.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and other top Fed officials
suggested recently they could start paring bond buys as soon as
the Fed's next few meetings if the economy improves further.