SINGAPORE, June 11 U.S. 10-year Treasuries held steady in Asia on Tuesday with market players looking to forthcoming bond auctions and economic data for near-term clues on direction.

* Ten-year notes were little changed in price with a yield of about 2.212 percent.

The 10-year yield remained within sight of a high of 2.235 percent set in late May. A rise beyond that peak would take the 10-year yield to its highest level since April 2012.

* Treasuries had retreated on Monday, when a brighter outlook on the U.S. economy from Standard & Poor's gave a brief lift to U.S. equities and prompted investors to sell safe-haven government debt.

S&P on Monday removed the near-term threat of another credit rating downgrade for the United States by revising its outlook for the U.S. sovereign rating, now at AA-plus, to stable from negative.

The financial market reaction to the S&P news was fairly subdued, however, and analysts played down the impact.

* The U.S. Treasury will sell $66 billion in debt via auctions this week, including an offer of three-year notes later on Tuesday.

Such forthcoming supply and the resilience of risky assets following Friday's jobs data may weigh on Treasuries this week, said Tomoaki Shishido, rate analyst at Nomura Securities in Tokyo.

Bonds might also come under pressure if data on retail sales and consumer sentiment due to be released this week come in strong, he added.

* Analysts say the jobs data, which showed that the United States added 175,000 jobs in May, was not strong enough to suggest that the Federal Reserve would taper its bond buying of $85 billion per month in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in the near future.

The rise in payrolls, however, was high enough to keep alive market speculation that the Fed might slow its bond purchases later this year, market players say.