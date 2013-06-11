SINGAPORE, June 11 U.S. 10-year Treasuries held
steady in Asia on Tuesday with market players looking to
forthcoming bond auctions and economic data for near-term clues
on direction.
* Ten-year notes were little changed in price with a yield
of about 2.212 percent.
The 10-year yield remained within sight of a high of 2.235
percent set in late May. A rise beyond that peak would take the
10-year yield to its highest level since April 2012.
* Treasuries had retreated on Monday, when a brighter
outlook on the U.S. economy from Standard & Poor's gave a brief
lift to U.S. equities and prompted investors to sell safe-haven
government debt.
S&P on Monday removed the near-term threat of another credit
rating downgrade for the United States by revising its outlook
for the U.S. sovereign rating, now at AA-plus, to stable from
negative.
The financial market reaction to the S&P news was fairly
subdued, however, and analysts played down the impact.
* The U.S. Treasury will sell $66 billion in debt via
auctions this week, including an offer of three-year notes later
on Tuesday.
Such forthcoming supply and the resilience of risky assets
following Friday's jobs data may weigh on Treasuries this week,
said Tomoaki Shishido, rate analyst at Nomura Securities in
Tokyo.
Bonds might also come under pressure if data on retail sales
and consumer sentiment due to be released this week come in
strong, he added.
* Analysts say the jobs data, which showed that the United
States added 175,000 jobs in May, was not strong enough to
suggest that the Federal Reserve would taper its bond buying of
$85 billion per month in Treasuries and mortgage-backed
securities in the near future.
The rise in payrolls, however, was high enough to keep alive
market speculation that the Fed might slow its bond purchases
later this year, market players say.