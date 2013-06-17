TOKYO, June 17 U.S. Treasuries edged down in
Asia on Monday as stocks rose, although investors did not expect
large moves as they awaited this week's U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting for more clarity on the future of monetary policy.
* Treasuries came under pressure as bargain-hunting emerged
in recently battered equities markets. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan erased earlier
losses and rose 0.6 percent.
* Fed policymakers will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday
and Wednesday this week.
A Wall Street Journal report late last week said a change in
the Fed's bond-buying does not mean that the U.S. central bank
would end its asset purchases under its stimulus programme "all
at once," or that the Fed was "anywhere near raising short-term
interest rates."
* "We're seeing less interest in bonds today, with stocks
coming back a bit, but to put it simply, this week is all about
the Fed, and not much will get done until that's past," said a
fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank in Tokyo.
* The yield on 10-year U.S. notes stood at 2.143
percent, up from 2.133 percent in late U.S. trading on Friday.
* The yield on 30-year notes was at 3.316
percent, edging up from 3.308 percent in late U.S. trade.