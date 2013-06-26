TOKYO, June 26 U.S. Treasuries prices stabilised in Asia on Wednesday after yields rose sharply overnight as data, including housing, consumer confidence and business spending plans, suggested the U.S. economy was gaining momentum.

* The Treasury will sell $35 billion in five-year notes later in the day and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. The auctions came after it sold $35 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday at a yield of 0.43 percent, the highest since May 2011.

* The debt sale come at a tricky time for investors after a sharp selloff sending yields to their highest in almost two-years on concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve is closer to pare back its bond-buying programme, which many worry will push yields still higher.

* "We expect to see a weak result," said Akito Fukunaga, chief rates strategist at Royal Bank of Scotland in Tokyo.

* The yield on 10-year notes stood at 2.5913 percent, compared with 2.6120 percent at U.S. close. It hit an intraday high of 2.667 percent on Monday, its highest since August 2011.

* Orders for durable goods rose more than expected in May and a gauge of planned business spending gained for a third straight month, while prices of single-family homes posted their biggest rise in seven years in April.

* The Commerce Department is to release its final estimate of first-quarter gross domestic product at 1230 GMT. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a 2.4 percent annualised pace of growth, a repeat of the preliminary Q1 rate.