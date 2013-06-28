TOKYO, June 28 U.S. Treasuries extended gains in
Asia on Friday, after a stronger-than-expected sale of
seven-year bonds the previous day improved market sentiment
following the sharp sell-off sparked by expectations of an end
in the Federal Reserve's stimulus.
* The yield on 10-year notes fell to 2.459 percent
, from 2.474 percent in late U.S. trade on Thursday,
when it fell more than 6 basis points on the day.
* Thursday's sale of $29 billion of seven-year notes drew a
high yield of 1.932 percent, the highest since July 2011, but
less than the market had expected.
* Downward revisions to U.S. first quarter gross domestic
product data on Wednesday also led some investors to speculate
that a pullback of stimulus may still be far away.
* In addition, speeches from Federal Reserve officials in
recent days have also sought to soothe markets with statements
that the removal of stimulus is likely to be slow and depend on
the strength or weakness of data.
* Bonds fell sharply after Federal Reserve chairman Ben
Bernanke said last week the U.S. central bank could begin to
pull back on its $85-billion-per-month bond-buying programme
when the economy improves.
* "The market is now coming to the levels that are in line
with the Fed's message. It is finding a new equilibrium," said
Tomoaki Shishido, fixed income analyst at Nomura Securities.
* "At the moment, markets are pricing the Fed's first rate
hike in April-June of 2015, with two more hikes in that year.
That's pretty much what the Fed's board members are
forecasting," Shishido added.